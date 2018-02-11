College wraps up flood repairs - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

College wraps up flood repairs

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

Black River Technical College's Pocahontas campus was damaged during May flooding in 2017 and they are finally finishing up repairs to their campus.

Several buildings on campus, including the library and the Randolph County Development Center, sustained flood damage.

Now, after putting repairs to the RCDC on hold, the building is finally back up and running.

After fall commencement, work resumed on the center and now thanks to those repairs it now has a new look.

"We have talked for years about wanting to make the RCDC center a more attractive, modern looking location and it's very high cost as you can expect," said Vice President for Institutional Advancement Karen Liebhaber. "So, even though we had the detriment of the flood this has been a very positive turnout for us."

The building now has more spacious seating, new carpet, and is more handicap accessible.

"The same chairs have been in there since the time it was built," she said. "So, everything was original we did have some new coats of paint on it, but in general, everything was original in there."

Now that repairs are complete, the building is again available for the community to rent for special events.

Administrators said they can't wait to begin sharing the facility with the community once again.

