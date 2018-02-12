No. 15 Missouri women vs. Arkansas rescheduled

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - The women's basketball game between No. 15 Missouri and Arkansas scheduled for Sunday has been rescheduled to Monday due to the Tigers' weather-related travel issues.
Missouri (19-5, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) is one win away from three consecutive seasons with at least 20 wins for the first time since 1984-87. Arkansas (12-12, 3-8) fell to the Tigers 88-54 on Jan. 21.
The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.