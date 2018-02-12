Legendary "Blues" broadcaster dies at 92-years-old

The legendary host of the oldest running blues radio broadcast in America died Saturday.

"Sunshine" Sonny Payne, the host of the long-running King Biscuit Time radio show, passed away at 92-years-old.

The program, which aired on KFFA 1360 AM in Helena-West Helena, was the longest-running blues show in the country.

The show has celebrated 75 years on the air.

According to KATV, artists from BB King to Levon Helm have credited him as an influence in their music. Guests included Muddy Waters and Robert Plant.

He was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2010.

