Legendary "Blues" broadcaster dies at 92-years-old - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Legendary "Blues" broadcaster dies at 92-years-old

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
(KAIT/KATV) -

The legendary host of the oldest running blues radio broadcast in America died Saturday.

"Sunshine" Sonny Payne, the host of the long-running King Biscuit Time radio show, passed away at 92-years-old.

The program, which aired on KFFA 1360 AM in Helena-West Helena, was the longest-running blues show in the country. 

The show has celebrated 75 years on the air. 

According to KATV, artists from BB King to Levon Helm have credited him as an influence in their music. Guests included Muddy Waters and Robert Plant.

He was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2010.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Woman crashes vehicle into tree, dies

    Woman crashes vehicle into tree, dies

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:31 AM EST2018-02-12 10:31:50 GMT
    Monday, February 12 2018 7:27 AM EST2018-02-12 12:27:51 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    An Arkansas woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

    An Arkansas woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

  • Legendary "Blues" broadcaster dies at 92-years-old

    Legendary "Blues" broadcaster dies at 92-years-old

    Monday, February 12 2018 4:13 AM EST2018-02-12 09:13:05 GMT
    Monday, February 12 2018 6:49 AM EST2018-02-12 11:49:41 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    The legendary host of the oldest running blues radio broadcast in America died Saturday.

    The legendary host of the oldest running blues radio broadcast in America died Saturday.

  • College wraps up flood repairs

    College wraps up flood repairs

    Sunday, February 11 2018 6:08 PM EST2018-02-11 23:08:16 GMT
    Sunday, February 11 2018 6:33 PM EST2018-02-11 23:33:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Black River Technical College's Pocahontas campus was damaged during May flooding in 2017 and they are finally finishing up repairs to their campus.

    Black River Technical College's Pocahontas campus was damaged during May flooding in 2017 and they are finally finishing up repairs to their campus.

    •   
Powered by Frankly