RiverFest to return to Little Rock - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

RiverFest to return to Little Rock

(KAIT/KATV) -

RiverFest will return to Little Rock after being suspended since July 2017.

According to KATV, the event's new organizers say Little Rock's annual music festival will be back this Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27. 

Universal Fairs, a company based in Memphis, confirms they bought the rights to the festival.

They promote fairs and trade shows across the country, including the Delta Fair in Memphis and the Fresno Fair in California.

The company said it will be announcing a musical lineup during the first week of April.

More information will be made available Monday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m, according to the RiverFest organization.

