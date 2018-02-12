Woman crashes vehicle into tree, dies - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman crashes vehicle into tree, dies

WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

An Arkansas woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

According to a crash report by Arkansas State Police, Kalena Norman, 39, was driving north on State Highway 11 in White County.

At around 7 a.m., she crossed into the opposite lane, ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

The Des Arc woman died.

The report states the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

