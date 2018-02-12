Kirsten previews special report: After You Pull the Trigger on G - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Kirsten previews special report: After You Pull the Trigger on GMR8

(Source: Region 8 News) (Source: Region 8 News)

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

If you have a concealed carry license, you're trained to use your weapon. 

But do you know what happens after you pull the trigger?

Kirsten May has a preview of her special report on GMR8.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Woman crashes vehicle into tree, dies

    Woman crashes vehicle into tree, dies

    Monday, February 12 2018 5:31 AM EST2018-02-12 10:31:50 GMT
    Monday, February 12 2018 7:27 AM EST2018-02-12 12:27:51 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    An Arkansas woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

    An Arkansas woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

  • Legendary "Blues" broadcaster dies at 92-years-old

    Legendary "Blues" broadcaster dies at 92-years-old

    Monday, February 12 2018 4:13 AM EST2018-02-12 09:13:05 GMT
    Monday, February 12 2018 6:49 AM EST2018-02-12 11:49:41 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    The legendary host of the oldest running blues radio broadcast in America died Saturday.

    The legendary host of the oldest running blues radio broadcast in America died Saturday.

  • College wraps up flood repairs

    College wraps up flood repairs

    Sunday, February 11 2018 6:08 PM EST2018-02-11 23:08:16 GMT
    Sunday, February 11 2018 6:33 PM EST2018-02-11 23:33:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Black River Technical College's Pocahontas campus was damaged during May flooding in 2017 and they are finally finishing up repairs to their campus.

    Black River Technical College's Pocahontas campus was damaged during May flooding in 2017 and they are finally finishing up repairs to their campus.

    •   
Powered by Frankly