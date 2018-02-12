Arkansas bridge stays closed over infrastructure funding

As of Sunday night, State Highway 54 bridge over Sanders Creek in Lincoln County remains closed to traffic due to infrastructure funding.

Debris floating down the creek on Tuesday crashed into one of the timber columns supporting the concrete bridge.

While several other bridges in Arkansas still have timber columns, Arkansas Department of Transportation Danny Straessle says the department does not use that kind of construction anymore.

It is now considered outdated.

When talking about updating infrastructure in Arkansas, Straessle told KATV the state doesn't have the money.

"We have been educating the public and lawmakers about a $478 million shortfall that has been identified in terms of funding what is actually the 12th largest highway system in the country," Straessle said.

There are over 7,300 bridges on the state highway system. Many of them have weight restrictions, due to structural deficiency.

Straessle believes the $478 million fund could fix it.

To find out more about the bridge, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.