Miss. Co. bridge work to close part of highway

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Part of a state highway in Mississippi County will be temporarily closed for bridge maintenance.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the work will be done on a State Highway 312 bridge starting Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Crews will close State Highway 312 from State Highway 18 near Dell to U.S. Highway 61 south of Blytheville.

Residential and farm access traffic is still allowed, but no traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge.

The maintenance work is estimated to last about one month.

Traffic cones and warning signs will control traffic in the area. ArDOT states drivers should use caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.

