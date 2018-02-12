Eating healthy to hinder heart disease

Chances are, you know someone affected by heart disease or stroke.

According to the American Heart Association, over 2,000 people die of cardiovascular disease each day.

This is why February is Heart Health Month--to challenge Americans to make healthy food and lifestyle choices.

One of the best weapons against heart disease is a heart-healthy diet.

Nutrition experts have created a heart-based eating plan that includes fruits, nuts, and oatmeal for a strong heart.

Dietician Shanny Neely says sticking to guidelines in the eating plan, however, is a challenge for millions of Americans.

"A lot of times I tell my patients or my clients they need to plan ahead, especially on weekends when they have more time they can do most of the prepping. If they cook in bulk, they can freeze it."

For more information on creating a heart-based healthy eating plan, click here.

