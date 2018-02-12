A-State officially sues University of Miami for payment over canceled game

Arkansas State University has filed a lawsuit against the University of Miami over a football game that was canceled during the 2017 season.

In a lawsuit filed Friday afternoon in Craighead County Circuit Court, Arkansas State University has sued the University of Miami for $650,000 in liquidated damages, attorney fees, and court costs.

Brad Phelps General Counsel Arkansas State University System said, “It is unfortunate that we have reached this point, but Miami’s actions left us with no choice. We look forward to proceeding to trial."

A complete copy of the lawsuit is below:

A letter released to Region 8 News from A-State indicated Miami was supposed to pay the Red Wolves $650,000 by Thursday, Feb. 15. The amount was based on a contract signed between the universities in 2013.

However, an A-State official said Friday morning, "The university has not received payment and is assessing its options."

The game, which would have been the home opener for the Red Wolves, was scheduled for Sept. 9, 2017, and canceled as Hurricane Irma approached Florida.

Furthermore, the letter indicated Miami had no intention of paying the sum during a telephone conversation.

The letter concluded:

Unless Miami changes course on or before February 15, 2018, we will begin the process of filing a lawsuit against the University of Miami in the appropriate Arkansas state court.

ASU System General Counsel Brad Phelps had the following statement:

It is very unfortunate that we have been unable to resolve this matter, and we remain hopeful this can be worked out without the need for litigation. Ultimately that will be up to the University of Miami.

Full A-State letter:

Full Miami letter to A-State:

Contract for A-State, Miami football game:

