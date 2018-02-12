A-State to sue Miami if payment not made for cancelled game

Arkansas State University may file a lawsuit against the University of Miami over a football game that was cancelled during the 2017 season.

A letter released to Region 8 News from A-State indicates Miami must pay the Red Wolves $650,000 by Thursday, Feb. 15. The amount was based on a contract signed between the universities in 2013.

The game, which would have been the home opener for the Red Wolves, was scheduled for Sept. 9, 2017, and cancelled as Hurricane Irma approached Florida.

Furthermore, the letter indicated Miami had no intention of paying the sum during a telephone conversation.

The letter concluded:

Unless Miami changes course on or before February 15, 2018, we will begin the process of filing a lawsuit against the University of Miami in the appropriate Arkansas state court.

ASU System General Counsel Brad Phelps had the following statement:

It is very unfortunate that we have been unable to resolve this matter, and we remain hopeful this can be worked out without the need for litigation. Ultimately that will be up to the University of Miami.

Full A-State letter:

Full Miami letter to A-State:

Contract for A-State, Miami football game:

