Bill would scale back requirement for concealed gun trainers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Concealed handgun instructors in Arkansas would no longer be required to offer the additional training required for people who want to carry guns at college campuses, government buildings and other new locations under a proposal that's been filed in the state Legislature.

Republican Rep. Bob Ballinger on Monday proposed removing the requirement that concealed carry instructors offer both the regular training and the enhanced training under an expanded concealed handgun law approved last year. The law allows concealed handgun licensees to carry at the new locations if they undergo up to eight hours in additional training.

Some instructors have said they can't afford to offer both types of courses. Two-thirds of the House and Senate need to approve taking up the measure since it's not a budget bill.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.