UAMS to study public perception on medical marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences are conducting a study to gauge residents' views of medical marijuana before and after it's available in the state.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that representatives from several colleges outside the state approached university researchers last year about the survey opportunity.
    
Researchers say the study should provide data on why some want to use medical marijuana, how effective the medicine is expected to be and any anticipated adverse side effects.
    
The survey is open to Arkansas residents over 18 regardless of whether they'll use medical marijuana.
    
Residents voted to legalize medical cannabis in 2016. A state commission plans to award cultivation facility licenses this month before distributing dispensary licenses later this year. Nearly 30 other states have comprehensive medical marijuana programs.
    
___
    
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

