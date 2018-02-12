Walnut Ridge man faces first-degree murder charge

A Walnut Ridge man faces upgraded charges following a shooting last December.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce, 57-year-old Gary Lee Fears was charged with murder in the first degree on Monday. The Class Y felony is punishable by 10 – 40 years or Life in prison.

Fears also faces felony enhancement charges for being a felon in possession of a weapon and committing a felony offense in the presence of a child, Boyce stated in a news release.

He could be sentenced up to 25 additional years if convicted on those enhanced charges.

Fears was arrested after a shooting on Dec. 15, 2017. It came as the result of a reported dispute over rent payments.

Angel Blackshear was found dead inside the kitchen of Fears' home when police arrived.

