City of Marked Tree has new interim mayor

MARKED TREE, AR (KAIT) -

The City of Marked Tree has a new interim Mayor, after the death of Mary Ann Arnold. 

The Marked Tree City Council nominated Steve Craig to fill Arnold's term until the November election. 

Arnold passed away December 21, 2017, after serving as Mayor since 2013. 

