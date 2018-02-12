Investigators: Woman forged 55 prescriptions, used insurance to pay for them

Police say a Jonesboro woman not only forged 55 prescriptions, they say she also used insurance to buy the drugs.

Ashley Ann Elinburg was arrested Thursday, Feb. 8, after police say she tried to get three prescriptions for Soma, Norco, and oxycodone filled at Walgreens, 108 E. Highland.

When police stopped her, according to court documents, they found several pill bottles in her purse. One of the bottles contained hydrocodone, the other held amphetamine salt tablets. The affidavit stated neither of the bottles was prescribed to Elinburg.

Officers also reported finding four other prescriptions with multiple signatures, “as if Elinburg was practicing.”

Detective Bill Brown went to Walgreens and spoke with the pharmacist who said Elinburg had made multiple attempts between Oct. 20, 2017 and Jan. 31 of this year to obtain forged prescriptions.

The pharmacist told Brown that Elinburg had also attempted to obtain forged prescriptions at CVS, 110 Southwest Dr., and Parker Road Specialty Pharmacy, 1109 W. Parker.

Brown went to CVS where they provided him with “51 forged prescriptions that Ashley Elinburg had filled” between March 1, 2017 and Jan. 15, 2018.

At Parker Road Specialty Pharmacy, where he was told “they were aware of the forged prescriptions and had been in contact with UAMS.”

“All three victims stated that Ashley Elinburg had been using insurance to pay for the prescriptions,” Brown stated in the court documents.

On Monday, Feb. 12, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Elinburg with 55 counts of fraud or deceit to procure a narcotic drug/forged prescription, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, and fictitious tags. If convicted, she could face up to 6 years in prison for each charge and a $10,000 fine.

Elinburg is free on a $1,500 bond awaiting a March 30 appearance in circuit court.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.