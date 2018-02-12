Father pleads guilty after baby son dies from meth overdose

A Blytheville man pleaded guilty Monday to a manslaughter charge in connection to his young son's death.

According to online court records, Johnny Richard, Sr. pleaded guilty in a Blytheville courtroom. Judge Cyndy Thyer sentenced him to 10 years in state prison. He'll also be ordered to pay fines.

Richard and his wife, Christina, were charged with manslaughter in November 2017 after an autopsy found the baby overdosed on methamphetamine.

Christina Richard's case is still active in the court system. Online records show she is due in court on March 29 for a motion and plea hearing. Her trial is tentatively set to begin on April 16.

