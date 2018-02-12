Ex-police chief doing time for murder charged with 1997 rape

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) - A former police chief serving a 30-year prison term for murder has been charged with raping a school teacher 20 years ago.



Rogers officials said Monday that DNA collected after the 1997 assault at an elementary school was from Grant Hardin, the former chief of the Gateway Police Department in northwestern Arkansas. Hardin pleaded guilty in the last year's shooting of Gateway water department employee James Appleton and was sentenced in October.



The teacher says she was assaulted at school on a Sunday morning after going there to prepare lesson plans. A church service was being held in the school cafeteria. Television station KHBS-KHOG reported police matched Hardin to the rape after his DNA was taken during last year's investigation.



Hardin was a police officer in Eureka Springs in 1997.



