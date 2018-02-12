Jonesboro parks and rec director resigns

The parks and recreation director for the city of Jonesboro has resigned.

According to a news release from the City of Jonesboro, Wixson Huffstetler announced his resignation on Monday.

He cited personal reasons for the move, according to the release.

“I am resigning my position to explore other opportunities,” Huffstetler said in the release. “I have enjoyed the last eight years building the parks department to what it is today.”

Huffstetler has worked with the city for 8 years, 5 of them as the director of the Parks and Recreation Department.

Assistant Director Danny Kapales will serve as interim director until the position is filled.

