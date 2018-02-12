Sharp County authorities, ASP investigate after two found dead in home

The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two bodies were found during a welfare check.

According to a news release, deputies Marc Boyd and Mike Grady went to a residence on Schales Road where they found two people dead on the living room floor. Both suffered from gunshot wounds.

Deputies identified the two as 53-year-old Kerry Turner and 23-year-old Zackery Turner.

Both were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy could determine the cause of death.

The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police are investigating the case.

