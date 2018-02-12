Two Sharp County deaths ruled murder-suicide

An autopsy report shows that two people found dead earlier this week were the victims of a murder-suicide.

The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after the two bodies were found during a welfare check.

According to a news release, deputies Marc Boyd and Mike Grady went to a residence on Schales Road where they found two people dead on the living room floor. Both suffered from gunshot wounds.

Deputies identified the two as 53-year-old Kerry Turner and 23-year-old Zackery Turner.

Both were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine that cause of death.

Arkansas State Police assisted the sheriff's office with the investigation.

