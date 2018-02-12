Blytheville man pleads guilty to 2016 murder

A Blytheville man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2016 death of a man.

According to a news release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Dante Reed, 20, was charged in the October 2016 shooting death of 33-year-old Michael Scott.

Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced Reed to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

The release said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Gina Knight represented the state in the case.

