Tire dump site discovered in rural Poinsett County

According to a Facebook post, a tire dump site was discovered last week in a ditch on Catheryn Lane in rural Poinsett County.

The post added that tire dumping is not only illegal, it also provides a safe haven for mosquitoes and can leach chemicals into the nearby water.

Violators can face up to a $50,000 fine with each violation.

If you know who may be responsible, you can call the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office at (870)-578-4444 or the road department at (870)-578-4470.

