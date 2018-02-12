West Memphis teen steals hearts on basketball court

A young West Memphis Junior High School basketball player on the autistic spectrum has stolen the hearts of the school, the community, and even rivals.

According to a report from Memphis ABC affiliate WATN, Harden Spears loves basketball and even has some pretty good moves.

Like most teenagers in West Memphis, his favorite teams are the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Braves, and the West Memphis High School Blue Devils.

Unlike most teens, Spears is on the autism spectrum and has seizures.

“All the students know him,” Amber Spears, Harden’s mom, said. “The teachers look after him. ‘Harden where are you going?’ They just love him and we couldn’t ask for a better school.”

Even opposing teams love Spears. So much so that last year, most agreed to a “5th quarter” of playing time.

“You get to the last quarter, that’s Harden’s time,” Jackson Rains, Spears’ coach said.

Spears usually averages about 10 to 12 points a game. His specialty is three-pointers, and he's even saved his team from defeat, earning him his own cheering section.

