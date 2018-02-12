RiverFest returning to Little Rock in May

RiverFest announced its returning to business along the Little Rock Riverfront in 2018.

According to a report from Little Rock TV station KARK, the festival will be held on May 25, 26, 27th.

Staff with the festival said they plan to have the musical artist lineup out by the beginning of April, a lineup that will include top local and national talent.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale beginning Mar. 1, with a price set at $30 for a weekend pass.

Any businesses or vendors that want to participate in this year's festival can find more information at www.riverfestarkansas.com.

