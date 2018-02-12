RiverFest returning to Little Rock in May - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

RiverFest returning to Little Rock in May

(Source: KARK) (Source: KARK)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

RiverFest announced its returning to business along the Little Rock Riverfront in 2018.

According to a report from Little Rock TV station KARK, the festival will be held on May 25, 26, 27th.

Staff with the festival said they plan to have the musical artist lineup out by the beginning of April, a lineup that will include top local and national talent.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale beginning Mar. 1, with a price set at $30 for a weekend pass.

Any businesses or vendors that want to participate in this year's festival can find more information at www.riverfestarkansas.com.

  Commercial growth in residential area along Highland Dr.

    (Source: KAIT)

    The commercial growth on Highland Drive in Jonesboro has increased over time which is something Haag Brown Commercial and Real Estate Development forecasted to happen.

  Man accused of threatening to kill woman with BB gun

    Joe Versie (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A judge found probable cause to charged a man after he allegedly placed a BB gun to the victims head.

  Tire dump site discovered in rural Poinsett County

    (Source: Poinsett County, AR via Facebook)

    According to a Facebook post, a tire dump site was discovered last week in a ditch on Catheryn Lane in rural Poinsett County.

