Man accused of threatening to kill woman with BB gun

A judge found probable cause to charge a man after he allegedly placed a BB gun to the victims head.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police responded to the 1100-block of Hope Street on Feb. 8 due to an unknown disturbance.

The affidavit states a third party caller called 911 and reported her co-worker called her and said she could not make it to work. The caller also said she could hear a man yelling at the victim in the background.

When officers arrived, the victim was interviewed and said Joe Versie slapped her the night before, took her keys, took her phone, and placed a gun to her head, threatening to kill her.

The victim said she was allowed to call her co-worker so that she would not get fired, but Versie would not let her out of the house or use her phone so that she would not call for help.

Officers discovered Versie was on parole and searched the home.

Officers found the hidden BB gun that matched the victim’s statement, along with a glass pipe with drug residue on it.

The victim's keys and phone were found in Versie’s vehicle.

During a recorded Mirandized interview, Versie claimed the victim was lying and denied all the claims against him.

He also denied the pipe was his.

The judge found probable cause to charge Versie with aggravated assault on a family or household member, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree interference with emergency communications.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.