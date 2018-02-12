Commercial growth in residential area along Highland Dr.

The commercial growth on Highland Drive in Jonesboro has increased over time, which is something Haag Brown Commercial and Real Estate Development forecasted to happen.

“We thought there was going to be a lot of commercial growth in the residential area over the last year,” said Joshua Brown with Haag Brown. “Newks is an example, Smoothie King was developed and we have a lot of pending lots as well. The Jonesboro School District also bought the Trinity Church property so it is growing in that corridor.”

Brown said there is a lot of land in the area still because it has always been residential. He said they expect even more growth.

“I don’t know why really but I would like to think it is because of location,” said Brown. “For examples, Newks is located where I think many people realize is a place that can cater to all four corners of the city.”

Brown also said he feels seeing a combination of residential and commercial in the same area has proven to be very successful in larger cities.

“It has kind of changed from residential to residential/commercial,” said Brown. “I don’t think there will ever be a time where that corridor is just commercial. There are too many nice established neighborhoods.”

Residents in the area are fine with the development as long as it doesn’t interfere with their properties.

“It is not encroaching upon anything presently but as long as they stop at a certain point or line that is drawn,” said one resident living near Newks. “The developments will be up against our neighbor’s backyards if they push past that line.”

