Proposals call for revisiting parts of expanded guns law in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas legislators want to revisit parts of a state law that allowed concealed handguns to be carried at college campuses, government buildings and other locations by those with additional training.

Two Republican lawmakers proposed removing the requirement that concealed carry instructors offer both the regular training and the enhanced training under an expanded concealed handgun law approved last year. The law allows concealed handgun licensees to carry at the new locations if they undergo up to eight hours in additional training.

Two Democratic lawmakers proposed banning the concealed handguns from being carried in dorm rooms.

Two-thirds of the House and Senate need to approve taking up the measures during the fiscal session that began Monday since they're not budget bills.

