AR school nurse saves student's life

A Rosebud school nurse is credited with saving a students life after making a split second decision.

According to KATV,  Rosebud High School Nurse Jeanie Cook rushed to 16-year-old Joey Coughlin's side after he complained of stomach and chest pains and then passed out.

Doctors at Arkansas Children’s Hospital said Coughlin had suffered sudden cardiac death and shouldn't be alive. Sudden cardiac death occurs when the heart unexpectedly begins beating abnormally and causes a loss of blood flow.

“I died and the nurse brought me back to life,” Coughlin said.

But Cook had performed CPR and used the automatic emergency defibrillator (AED) until paramedics arrived.

As of Monday, Coughlin was still recovering in the hospital and is set to receive a pacemaker implant later this week.

He called Cook a hero and credited her with saving his life.

