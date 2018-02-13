High school takes down Bible verses, quotes

A class at Searcy High School no longer has Bible verses or quotes on its walls.

According to a KARK report, this comes after the Freedom From Religion Foundation threatened a lawsuit in November.

The foundation said someone complained to them about Bible verses and quotes hanging on the walls of the choir classroom. It didn’t release who notified them about it.

The school told the foundation it took the verbiage down from the walls.

KARK talked with a former choir student who was upset for the teacher. Read more here.

