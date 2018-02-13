Bitcoin ATM may come to Jonesboro

A Bitcoin ATM could come to Region 8.

According to KARK, there are two more Bitcoin ATMs coming to the Natural State soon. The first will be placed in Bentonville and the second in either Pine Bluff or Jonesboro.

Christopher Sweeney and KC Stuart brought the first Bitcoin ATM to downtown Little Rock.

It sits in the Corner Store and More in the Simmons Tower.

KARK said a businessman credits the cryptocurrency for getting off to a good start, click here to read more.

