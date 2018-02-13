Bitcoin ATM may come to Jonesboro - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bitcoin ATM may come to Jonesboro

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

A Bitcoin ATM could come to Region 8.

According to KARK, there are two more Bitcoin ATMs coming to the Natural State soon. The first will be placed in Bentonville and the second in either Pine Bluff or Jonesboro.

Christopher Sweeney and KC Stuart brought the first Bitcoin ATM to downtown Little Rock.

It sits in the Corner Store and More in the Simmons Tower.

KARK said a businessman credits the cryptocurrency for getting off to a good start, click here to read more.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Bitcoin ATM may come to Jonesboro

    Bitcoin ATM may come to Jonesboro

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 7:30 AM EST2018-02-13 12:30:29 GMT
    Tuesday, February 13 2018 7:42 AM EST2018-02-13 12:42:39 GMT

    A bitcoin ATM could come to Region 8.

    A bitcoin ATM could come to Region 8.

  • Commercial growth in residential area along Highland Dr.

    Commercial growth in residential area along Highland Dr.

    Monday, February 12 2018 11:46 PM EST2018-02-13 04:46:13 GMT
    Monday, February 12 2018 11:53 PM EST2018-02-13 04:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The commercial growth on Highland Drive in Jonesboro has increased over time which is something Haag Brown Commercial and Real Estate Development forecasted to happen.

    The commercial growth on Highland Drive in Jonesboro has increased over time which is something Haag Brown Commercial and Real Estate Development forecasted to happen.

  • Man accused of threatening to kill woman with BB gun

    Man accused of threatening to kill woman with BB gun

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-02-13 03:40:10 GMT
    Monday, February 12 2018 11:39 PM EST2018-02-13 04:39:23 GMT
    Joe Versie (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Joe Versie (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A judge found probable cause to charged a man after he allegedly placed a BB gun to the victims head.

    A judge found probable cause to charged a man after he allegedly placed a BB gun to the victims head.

    •   
Powered by Frankly