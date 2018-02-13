Missouri woman hit by car, killed - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Missouri woman hit by car, killed

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
SCOTT CO., MO (KAIT) -

A Southeast Missouri woman is dead after being hit by a car Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Keith Chappell of Sikeston, MO, was driving north on Route BB when he hit the woman.

MSHP identified the woman as 51-year-old Hope Boes, also of Sikeston.

The crash report indicates Boes was hit while in the road around 5 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

