Bridge between Portia, Black Rock open after crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bridge between Portia, Black Rock open after crash

(Source: ArDOT) (Source: ArDOT)
PORTIA, AR (KAIT) -

A bridge between on Highway 412/63 between Black Rock and Portia is back open after a crash Tuesday morning.

According to Lawrence County Dispatch, traffic is moving slowly.

Traffic had been backed up for about 25 minutes.

Dispatch said two vehicles were involved in the crash. More details about the crash are limited at this time.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the cause.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

