TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge between Portia, Black Rock shut down for crash

Crews in Lawrence County are at the scene of a crash on Highway 412/63 between Black Rock and Portia.

According to Lawrence County Dispatch, the bridge between the towns is shut down at this time.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Drivers will need to use an alternate route.

Dispatch said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

More details about the crash are limited at this time.

