TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge between Portia, Black Rock shut down for c - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge between Portia, Black Rock shut down for crash

(Source: ArDOT) (Source: ArDOT)
PORTIA, AR (KAIT) -

Crews in Lawrence County are at the scene of a crash on Highway 412/63 between Black Rock and Portia.

According to Lawrence County Dispatch, the bridge between the towns is shut down at this time.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Drivers will need to use an alternate route.

Dispatch said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

More details about the crash are limited at this time.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Bitcoin ATM may come to Jonesboro

    Bitcoin ATM may come to Jonesboro

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 7:30 AM EST2018-02-13 12:30:29 GMT
    Tuesday, February 13 2018 7:42 AM EST2018-02-13 12:42:39 GMT

    A bitcoin ATM could come to Region 8.

    A bitcoin ATM could come to Region 8.

  • Commercial growth in residential area along Highland Dr.

    Commercial growth in residential area along Highland Dr.

    Monday, February 12 2018 11:46 PM EST2018-02-13 04:46:13 GMT
    Monday, February 12 2018 11:53 PM EST2018-02-13 04:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The commercial growth on Highland Drive in Jonesboro has increased over time which is something Haag Brown Commercial and Real Estate Development forecasted to happen.

    The commercial growth on Highland Drive in Jonesboro has increased over time which is something Haag Brown Commercial and Real Estate Development forecasted to happen.

  • Man accused of threatening to kill woman with BB gun

    Man accused of threatening to kill woman with BB gun

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-02-13 03:40:10 GMT
    Monday, February 12 2018 11:39 PM EST2018-02-13 04:39:23 GMT
    Joe Versie (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Joe Versie (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A judge found probable cause to charged a man after he allegedly placed a BB gun to the victims head.

    A judge found probable cause to charged a man after he allegedly placed a BB gun to the victims head.

    •   
Powered by Frankly