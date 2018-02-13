UPS employees buy car for AR dad

Co-workers pitch in $2,000 to buy the car. (Source: KARK)

A group of UPS employees in Little Rock teamed up and delivered a dream come true to one of their own.

Trenton Lewis, 21, woke at midnight to make the daily five-mile hike to work, for months.

Co-worker Kenneth Bryant decided he would be the driving force to get Lewis a reliable ride.

"They were kind of astonished that someone would get up at that time of morning, at night, and over the morning, and walk to work that far," Bryant said.

The single father was pushed forward by his mission to provide for his young daughter.

Click here to see the moment of surprise captured on Facebook video.

