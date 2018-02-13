Corps seeks public input about Bull Shoals shoreline

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (USACE) - The Army Corps of Engineers is hosting Bull Shoals Lake Shoreline Management Plan update workshops Feb. 26 through March 1 to share the draft shoreline management plan and collect public comments.

A draft Environmental Assessment, which evaluates the potential impacts of each alternative, will also be available for review.

The draft documents are online at: https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__go.usa.gov_xnpue&d=DwIFAg&c=5tFkMILU9su6g0t-0MrHFg3aYZ2BYUqhX6yumu2dQGw&r=k7pJOR9PBk3KPXq-T82FBw&m=OlQ2KP5iAYyYdQwwf-tRK0RdKExgWQ5KkMMnHHFriKg&s=J_coCeHxfjY-kBV_q3-on4uT9b2kDbaG6QOAfB62Xzk&e

The drop-in style workshops will be held at the following locations: Feb. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p. m., Lutie School cafeteria and gym, 5802 U.S. Highway 160, Theodosia, Missouri; Feb. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Arkansas State University Sheid Center, 1600 S. College Street, Mountain Home, Arkansas; Feb. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p. m., Quality Inn Convention Center, 1210 U.S. Highway 62/65N, Harrison, Arkansas; and March 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p. m., Forsyth Public School cafeteria, 178 Panther Road, Forsyth, Missouri.

Anyone interested in the future of shoreline activity use around Bull Shoals Lake is invited to drop in anytime during the workshops.

At the workshops, representatives from the Corps will present an overview of the draft plan, answer questions and gather comments from the public.

The public's input may be provided at the workshops or at any time during the public comment period.

The comment period will run from Feb. 12 through March 16. Comments can be mailed to the Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District, Programs and Project Management Division, ATTN: Bull Shoals SMP, P.O. Box 867, Little Rock, AR 72203-0867 or e-mailed to m4xbslsmp@usace.army.mil. An on-line fillable comment card is available at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__go.usa.gov_xnpue&d=DwIFAg&c=5tFkMILU9su6g0t-0MrHFg3aYZ2BYUqhX6yumu2dQGw&r=k7pJOR9PBk3KPXq-T82FBw&m=OlQ2KP5iAYyYdQwwf-tRK0RdKExgWQ5KkMMnHHFriKg&s=J_coCeHxfjY-kBV_q3-on4uT9b2kDbaG6QOAfB62Xzk&e.

The Corps announced a temporary halt to new shoreline use requests in April 2016 to facilitate the SMP revision process which will remain in effect until the completion of the plan.

The shoreline management plan for Bull Shoals Lake establishes policy and furnishes guidelines for the protection and preservation of the desirable environmental characteristics of the shoreline while maintaining a balance between public and private shoreline use.

For more information about the draft shoreline management plan visit the following website: https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__go.usa.gov_xnpue&d=DwIFAg&c=5tFkMILU9su6g0t-0MrHFg3aYZ2BYUqhX6yumu2dQGw&r=k7pJOR9PBk3KPXq-T82FBw&m=OlQ2KP5iAYyYdQwwf-tRK0RdKExgWQ5KkMMnHHFriKg&s=J_coCeHxfjY-kBV_q3-on4uT9b2kDbaG6QOAfB62Xzk&e.

PUBLIC WORKSHOPS:

Monday, Feb. 26

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Lutie School cafeteria and gym

5802 U.S. Highway 160

Theodosia, Mo.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Arkansas State University

Sheid Center

1600 S. College St.

Mountain Home, Ark.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Quality Inn Convention Center

1210 U.S. Highway 62/65N

Harrison, Ark.

Thursday, March 1

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Forsyth Public School cafeteria

178 Panther Road

Forsyth, Mo.