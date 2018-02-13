Sheriff: Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in kidnapping case

A Harrisburg man is wanted by authorities after he was named as a second suspect in a kidnapping case.

Victor Fleming, 38, is considered armed and dangerous, according to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder.

Court documents state Fleming is facing two counts of kidnapping and one count of terroristic threatening.

Two women were reportedly held against their will for days by Fleming and another suspect Leonel Cruz, also of Harrisburg.

Call police immediately if you see Fleming.

On Feb. 7, according to a probable cause affidavit, Cruz took one of the women to a location to make a purchase for him while he held her one-year-old child as collateral.

She informed a cashier that she was being held captive and borrowed a phone to contact the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies later spoke with her and she said she had been held for against her will for about three days at a home in the 7400-block of Tate Lane.

While investigating the incident, it was discovered that another woman was also held at the same house against her will by Fleming.

She reported that Cruz and/or Fleming would not allow them to leave without the men. If they tried, the woman said they would be chased down by the men and drug back to the house by the hair.

The suspects were accused of using the women's phones to send texts pretending to be the women so others would not worry about them.

Around Feb. 5, the woman was able to escape the house and ran down Tate Lane. A neighbor saw her, took her in, and she was able to call a family member.

