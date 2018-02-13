City receives grant for new tornado siren

The City of Hardy will soon have a new tornado siren, something officials have been working on for nearly two years.

The town received a $1,000 grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield that will be combined with money from the city to replace the old siren which is about 50 years old.

Mayor Jason Jackson told Region 8 News in 2017 that the siren runs through the phone lines instead of through the wireless police and fire radios like newer ones do.

That has caused the siren to go off anytime there is a surge in the phone line causing several false alarms in the past few years.

The new siren will be triggered by the fire department's radio or by pushing a button at dispatch.

Jackson said this is safer for their city officials because right now the siren can only be triggered from the fire department, which is not manned 24 hours a day.

