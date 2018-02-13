City upgrading radio system, getting new tornado siren

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
After robbing a Jonesboro gas station at gunpoint, police say the suspects used the stolen money to eat at Cheddar's and play games at Hijinx.
One of the few remaining residential properties on Red Wolf Boulevard is slated to be torn down and a shopping center built in its place.
A convicted child rapist faces a new charge after a 9-year-old girl told authorities the man raped her when she was 6 or 7 years old. Karess D. Jones, 41, of Lexa, AR, was arrested Feb. 12, 2018, on one count of rape.
Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story told Region 8 News that Domino's Pizza is slated to open soon in the Randolph County town.
With the flu ravaging the country this season, hospitals are taking precautions when it comes to their employees.
Witness the drama and politics of 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles face the AFC champ New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.
A list of notable people who have passed away so far in 2018. (Source: AP)
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.
Alabama and Georgia are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
In the past few months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.
Recently, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan asked his Facebook audience to text their mom and ask how long it would to take to cook a 25 lb. turkey in a microwave.
Twenty-six people were killed in a mass shooting Nov. 5, 2017, during the Sunday morning services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas, an unincorporated community of about 600 residents.
