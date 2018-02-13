Police: Prostitute threatened to kill man when he refused to pay - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police: Prostitute threatened to kill man when he refused to pay her

Catholine Hammett (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office) Catholine Hammett (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

When a man had a change of heart and asked a woman he had hired for sex to leave his home, Paragould police say she refused to leave and threatened to kill him.

According to court documents, the victim invited 26-year-old Catholine Hammett of Memphis to his home on West Kingshighway last Thursday “to perform sexual favors” in exchange for $500.

When Hammett arrived, the probable cause affidavit stated the man “changed his mind” and asked Hammett to leave.

But, investigators said Hammett refused to leave without payment and threatened to “do harm” to the male subject.

“Catholine threatened she would hold him at gunpoint and make him take her to the bank and get her money,” the affidavit stated. “If he did not, she [said she] would kill him.”

Police arrested Hammett later that day for the alleged incident. During an interview, she reportedly told investigators she “works in prostitution” and met the victim on the Backpage website.

A judge later found probable cause to charge her with terroristic threatening and prostitution. She’s being held at the Greene County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash/surety bond awaiting her first appearance in circuit court.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Boil order lifted for Hornersville

    Boil order lifted for Hornersville

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 12:28 PM EST2018-02-06 17:28:29 GMT
    Tuesday, February 13 2018 2:23 PM EST2018-02-13 19:23:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A boil order is lifted for the city of Hornersville.

    A boil order is lifted for the city of Hornersville.

  • Arkansas woman denied parole after killing boyfriend

    Arkansas woman denied parole after killing boyfriend

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 2:20 PM EST2018-02-13 19:20:45 GMT
    Christina Maria Scroggin (Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office)Christina Maria Scroggin (Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office)

    A northern Arkansas woman convicted for killing her boyfriend will remain in a state prison after her request for early parole was denied.

    A northern Arkansas woman convicted for killing her boyfriend will remain in a state prison after her request for early parole was denied.

  • RiverFest returning to Little Rock in May

    RiverFest returning to Little Rock in May

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:37 PM EST2018-02-13 03:37:20 GMT
    Tuesday, February 13 2018 1:31 PM EST2018-02-13 18:31:41 GMT
    (Source: KARK)(Source: KARK)

    RiverFest announced it's returning to business along the Little Rock Riverfront in 2018.

    RiverFest announced it's returning to business along the Little Rock Riverfront in 2018.

    •   
Powered by Frankly