Police: Prostitute threatened to kill man when he refused to pay her

When a man had a change of heart and asked a woman he had hired for sex to leave his home, Paragould police say she refused to leave and threatened to kill him.

According to court documents, the victim invited 26-year-old Catholine Hammett of Memphis to his home on West Kingshighway last Thursday “to perform sexual favors” in exchange for $500.

When Hammett arrived, the probable cause affidavit stated the man “changed his mind” and asked Hammett to leave.

But, investigators said Hammett refused to leave without payment and threatened to “do harm” to the male subject.

“Catholine threatened she would hold him at gunpoint and make him take her to the bank and get her money,” the affidavit stated. “If he did not, she [said she] would kill him.”

Police arrested Hammett later that day for the alleged incident. During an interview, she reportedly told investigators she “works in prostitution” and met the victim on the Backpage website.

A judge later found probable cause to charge her with terroristic threatening and prostitution. She’s being held at the Greene County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash/surety bond awaiting her first appearance in circuit court.

