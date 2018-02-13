Evicted tenant accused of setting apartment on fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Evicted tenant accused of setting apartment on fire

Richard Palms (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Richard Palms (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A recently evicted man faces an arson charge after police say he returned to his former apartment and set it on fire.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, Richard Palms, 42, was evicted from his apartment in the 400-block of Bard Road.

Four days later, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, police say Palms entered the apartment and set the couch on fire, then walked out.

The fire, according to a probable cause affidavit, caused $10,000 worth of damage and placed several other tenants’ lives in danger.

On Friday, Paragould police took Palms in for questioning.

“In an interview, Mr. Palms confessed to me about entering the apartment and setting the couch on fire and walking out,” Detective Corporal Cody Oost stated in the court documents. “Palms stated during that same interview that he was upset because the owner had evicted him.”

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Palms is being held on a $75,000 bond at the detention center after a judge found probable cause to charge him with arson.

He’s scheduled to appear in circuit court on March 30.

