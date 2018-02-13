Arkansas lottery revenue boosts, but proceeds' growth slows

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Revenue collected by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery in fiscal 2018 is exceeding the totals from the same period in previous years, but net proceeds are about average for recent years.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the lottery has provided its latest monthly report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Legislative Council's lottery oversight subcommittee.



The report says that large Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots led to $44 million in revenue for January, a $7 million increase over the same month last year. But the amount raised for college scholarships, called net proceeds, inched up by nearly $300,000 from the same month a year ago to $8.2 million.



Lottery Director Bishop Woosley says a higher prize expense usually follows a significant sales increase, which impacted net proceeds last month.



___



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

