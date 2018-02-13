Arkansas woman denied parole after killing boyfriend

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) - A northern Arkansas woman convicted for killing her boyfriend will remain in a state prison after her request for early parole was denied.

The Baxter Bulletin reports that the Arkansas Parole Board released its decision Monday for 30-year-old Christina Scroggin. The Mountain Home woman was convicted of manslaughter for the 2013 shooting death of 24-year-old Raul Turrieta.

Scroggin testified at trial that Turrieta was abusive and charged at her. She alleged she found his gun in the car and shot at him to protect herself.

A jury eventually sentenced Scroggin in 2015 to eight years in prison for manslaughter.

The Thursday ruling marks the second time the parole board has denied Scroggin's bid for freedom. The board says she won't be allowed to request parole again until 2020.

Information from: The Baxter Bulletin, http://www.baxterbulletin.com

