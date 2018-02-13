New pizza place to open soon in Pocahontas

Pocahontas is getting a new pizza place.

Mayor Kary Story told Region 8 News that Domino's Pizza is slated to open soon in the Randolph County town.

According to their permits, Story said it looks as if the business will open by mid-March.

Story said it will be located in the Plaza East Shopping Center, the same building that houses businesses like Subway and Rent One. The Plaza East Shopping Center is located on McQuay Drive, between Old County Road and Highway 67.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.