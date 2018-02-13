Officers mourning loss of DTF agent - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Officers mourning loss of DTF agent

Law enforcement escort James Humphrey's body to a MO funeral home. (Source: Dale Weaver) Law enforcement escort James Humphrey's body to a MO funeral home. (Source: Dale Weaver)
James Humphrey was an agent with the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force. (Source: Dale Weaver) James Humphrey was an agent with the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force. (Source: Dale Weaver)
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Cars and trucks pulled to the shoulder of the road Tuesday afternoon, as law enforcement officers escorted the body of a fallen brother to the funeral home.

James Humphrey spent nearly 10 years serving as a 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force agent.

On Tuesday morning, after battling recent health issues, he suffered a heart attack at his home in Batesville.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the way to the hospital. But, according to Dale Weaver, administrator for the 16th Judicial District DTF, he was gone.

Humphrey was 47 years old.

A line of patrol cars, their blue lights flashing, escorted his body to a funeral home in West Plains, MO. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Woman appears before judge in connection to 2017 robbery

    Woman appears before judge in connection to 2017 robbery

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:12 PM EST2018-02-13 22:12:55 GMT
    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-02-13 22:36:09 GMT
    Ashley Marie Fannin (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Ashley Marie Fannin (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    After robbing a Jonesboro gas station at gunpoint, police say the suspects used the stolen money to eat at Cheddar's and play games at Hijinx.

    After robbing a Jonesboro gas station at gunpoint, police say the suspects used the stolen money to eat at Cheddar's and play games at Hijinx.

  • New shopping center to be built on Red Wolf Boulevard

    New shopping center to be built on Red Wolf Boulevard

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:30 PM EST2018-02-13 22:30:06 GMT
    (Source: Google Earth)(Source: Google Earth)

    One of the few remaining residential properties on Red Wolf Boulevard is slated to be torn down and a shopping center built in its place. 

    One of the few remaining residential properties on Red Wolf Boulevard is slated to be torn down and a shopping center built in its place. 

  • Police: convicted child rapist faces new rape charge

    Police: convicted child rapist faces new rape charge

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 4:44 PM EST2018-02-13 21:44:18 GMT
    Karess Dartell Jones (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Karess Dartell Jones (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    A convicted child rapist faces a new charge after a 9-year-old girl told authorities the man raped her when she was 6 or 7 years old. Karess D. Jones, 41, of Lexa, AR, was arrested Feb. 12, 2018, on one count of rape.

    A convicted child rapist faces a new charge after a 9-year-old girl told authorities the man raped her when she was 6 or 7 years old. Karess D. Jones, 41, of Lexa, AR, was arrested Feb. 12, 2018, on one count of rape.

    •   
Powered by Frankly