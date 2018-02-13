Officers mourning loss of DTF agent

James Humphrey was an agent with the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force. (Source: Dale Weaver)

Cars and trucks pulled to the shoulder of the road Tuesday afternoon, as law enforcement officers escorted the body of a fallen brother to the funeral home.

James Humphrey spent nearly 10 years serving as a 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force agent.

On Tuesday morning, after battling recent health issues, he suffered a heart attack at his home in Batesville.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the way to the hospital. But, according to Dale Weaver, administrator for the 16th Judicial District DTF, he was gone.

Humphrey was 47 years old.

A line of patrol cars, their blue lights flashing, escorted his body to a funeral home in West Plains, MO. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android