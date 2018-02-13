Police: convicted child rapist faces new rape charge - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police: convicted child rapist faces new rape charge

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Karess Dartell Jones (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Karess Dartell Jones (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A convicted child rapist faces a new charge after a 9-year-old girl told authorities the man raped her when she was 6 or 7 years old.

Karess D. Jones, 41, of Lexa, AR, was arrested Feb. 12, 2018, on one count of rape. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest on Feb. 8, 2018.

Jones, who was convicted of raping a child less than 14 years of age in 2004, was also arrested in 2014 for living across from a Jonesboro school.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jones’ victim, who is now 9-years-old, told her best friend that Jones had sex with her when she was younger. The victim's claim was then reported to the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division.

“During the interview with the victim, she gives a very detailed description of the bedroom that it took place in,” the affidavit states.

The girl told authorities a woman left the home to go to the store, leaving her alone with Jones.

“She said she went to the bedroom to take a nap, and he came in the room with his clothes off and got on the bed,” court documents state. “She said he pulled her pants down and asked her if she wanted to have sex, and she said no, she was to [sic] young for that.”

The victim said Jones tried to have sex with her but “it wouldn’t go in.”

The victim explained that’s when the woman returned home and yelled to see where Jones was. According to the victim, Jones told the woman he was changing clothes.

“She said that was not true and he actually jumped in the closet and started putting his clothes back on,” the affidavit states. “The victim said days prior to this incident, Karess made her watch a couple of porn videos and told her they were going to do this someday.”

Jones, who spent 10 years in prison following his 2004 rape conviction, faces another 10-40 years or life in prison if found guilty of this charge.

During his first court appearance Tuesday, District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with rape and set his bond at $250,000 cash only.

If Jones’ is able to post bond, he will have to wear an ankle monitor.

His next court appearance is March 30, 2018.

