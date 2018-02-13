New shopping center to be built on Red Wolf Boulevard - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

One of the few remaining residential properties on Red Wolf Boulevard is slated to be torn down and a shopping center built in its place.

According to the City of Jonesboro, ERB Construction applied for a building permit to construct a shopping center at 1504 Red Wolf Boulevard. The property is across the street from Buffalo Wild Wings.

Plans submitted to the city call for an existing house, carport, driveway, and shed to be removed, and a 6,050 sq. ft. shopping center to be built in its place.

A site plan review states there will be 5 lease areas in the shopping center.

The .44 acre property was rezoned for commercial use in Dec. 2010. No word yet on which businesses may occupy the shopping center.

