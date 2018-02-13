St. Jude S'travaganza raises over $500,000 during event

The 25th annual St. Jude S’travaganza exceeded the goal they set to raise during this year’s event.

According to a Facebook post, they estimate they will send $522,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital from the proceeds they raised during the event.

Organizers set a goal of $500,000 and with the proceeds, raised more than they ever have.

The donations also put the organization over the $5 million mark as it pertains to the total amount of money they have raised in the past 25 years.

