Banks in Marked Tree turn to heavy police presence for security

Banks in Marked Tree find themselves relying on a heavy police presence.

Two banks in Marked Tree have asked for police escorts at night.

The First Delta Bank has asked for police supervision for ATM services as employees load the outdoor ATM's.

According to Marked Tree Police Chief Michael Matlock, Iberia Bank simply asked Marked Tree police for escorts at night.

Region 8 News spoke with Iberia Bank’s Branch Manager Patty Lee who said the bank reached out for extra security following a disturbing situation at the facility.

“The chief came right on over to talk with me, and I explained what my situation was and that I was pretty concerned,” Lee said “We close late on Friday nights so he offered to have an officer on site every Friday night when we leave.”

Marked Tree’s Iberia Bank location has a team of women who Lee wants to protect.

She said they have many security measures they abide by, but having the extra set of eyes gives them a safer comfort zone.

“My girls, my team here is important to me,” Lee said. “I want their safety to be first and foremost, and anytime you are going out after dark as women, it's frightening, and this just gives us a safety factor.”

Lee praised the Marked Tree Police Department for their effort keeping bank employees safe and secure in her town.

“It’s so comforting knowing that we have the police sitting out there watching us when we walk out and get in our cars and lock our doors. They make sure we are all in our vehicles safely and gone before they even leave the lot.”

