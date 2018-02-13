Railroad crossing upgrades nearing completion

Upgrades are taking place at 15 railroad crossing across Jonesboro.

In a news release, the city partnered with Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroads, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Improvements include new LED hazard flashers, signage, and pavement markings.

The upgrades to 14 of the crossings are already complete, with the project on Hinson Road wrapping up soon, according to the release.

The crossings were chosen because one or more vehicle crashes occurred at each location.

“With as much street and rail traffic as we have in Jonesboro these days, you have to be proactive,” Harold Perrin, Jonesboro mayor, said. “These upgrades will make motorists safer, and we will continue to address crossing as needs arise.”

The total cost for the improvements was $138,870, paid with federal-aid Railway-Highway Crossing Safety funds.

